Jason Myers wins FOX8 100 at Bowman Gray Stadium

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Saturday Night was FOX8 night at Bowman Gray Stadium and the FOX8 100 Modified division race was the featured event.

Tim Brown won the pole for the race but this race lines up for the start by a draw putting Brown and the Myers Brothers about halfway back in the field.

The race had a long stretch of green flag racing early in the race but Chris Fleming went for a wild ride through the grass and into the guardrail and then the car that led most of the early part of the race, George Brunnhoelzl III, found himself with a mechanical problem and Burt Myers had nowhere to go and booted Brunnhoelzl to the infield.

Contact later in the race caused the #1 of Burt Myers to fall out of the race with front suspension damage.

Jason Myers worked his No. 4 car to the front of the field late in the race and held on to win the FOX8 100 for the second straight year.