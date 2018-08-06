× High Point City Council takes steps toward new police headquarters

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point City Council has taken the first steps toward a new police headquarters building.

Council members agreed that the current HPPD building on Leonard Avenue, which has been the home of the police department since 1985, falls short of the department’s needs.

With Monday night’s action, the High Point Council authorized the city staff to purchase the former Old Dominion/North State building at 1730 Westchester Drive.

The price tag for the project is estimated at $15 million. That would be paid for in part by selling $6.6 million in general obligation bonds but would not require a tax increase.

Payment will also come from private placement financing — which is private financing to raise funds from accredited investors.

Council must hold a public hearing before the city can issue the bonds. That public hearing will take place on Aug. 20.