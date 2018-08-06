Crews clean up, assess damaged roads after heavy rains in Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roads washed away after flooding during heavy rain last week.

Similar problems affected Guilford, Forsyth, Davidson and Alamance counties. Now, crews are making repairs and assessing the damage.

Neighbors who have lived on Isley School Road in Alamance County for decades were surprised the road washed away.

“I’ve lived here 30 years or more and I’ve never seen anything like this happen,” Susanna Swanson said.

“We’ve never had water come over the road since I’ve been here. We’ve had water come out from the banks a few times but we’ve never had that much rain,” Pete Burnette said.

Yancy King, the assistant emergency management coordinator for Alamance County, came out here Monday afternoon to look at the damage.

“There were about five roads that we had water come over the top of after the brief rain storm Friday night that normally do not flood and had to be temporarily closed,” King said.

The Department of Transportation has been working on other problem areas. Crews have been working on a sinkhole that opened on July 25 on N.C. 135 near Stoneville. That road is expected to be back open on Monday evening.

A number of roads were closed in Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson counties on Friday when there was a high volume of rain. Those roads were not damaged. The hydraulics unit is assessing Arcadia Road and Cecil Road in Davidson County.

DOT says the amount of remain exceeded the designs of the pipe, and that’s the reason a number of the roads had trouble.

Now, DOT crews are focused on fixing the roads as quickly as possible for neighbors.

“The water has gone away, we’re back on dry land, we couldn’t be more blessed,” Swanson said.

DOT also wanted to remind drivers to be careful when driving during these heavy rains. That includes avoiding flooded areas and being alert when on the road.

They also ask anyone who encounters a problem area to contact them online or call 1-877-DOT-4YOU (1-877-368-4968) weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.