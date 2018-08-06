× Company paying $10,000 to travel, eat barbecue

If you love barbecue then this is the job for you.

Reynolds Wrap is hiring a “Chief Grilling Officer” to travel the country for two weeks sampling barbecue from some of the top barbecue cities.

“Reynolds Wrap is on a mission to identify the best grilling techniques and tips to share with its fans, and they want you to lead the way,” the company said in the job posting.

As part of the job, in addition to sampling delicious barbecue, the Chief Grilling Officer will share tips, techniques and pictures of their travels on the Reynolds Kitchens website and social channels.

And it gets better — the Chief Grilling Officer will be paid $10,000, along with pre-paid travel and lodging, and can bring a friend.

For information on how to apply, click here.