Armed bystander stops gunman at crowded back-to-school event at park, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — An armed bystander stopped a gunman at a crowded park filled with kids during a back-to-school cookout Saturday.

According to the Titusville Police Department, the gunman was involved in a fistfight with another person at Issac Campbell Park around 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the man left and returned with a gun moments later and started shooting.

A bystander who was legally carrying a firearm shot the gunman.

“We are extremely grateful that nobody else was injured in this incident” Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson said in a news release. “This suspect opened fire at a crowded public park, this could have been so much worse.”

The gunman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The bystander who shot the gunman waited for officers and has been fully cooperative with the investigation, police said.

Dwight Harvey, a DJ at the cookout, livestreamed the chaotic scene on Facebook as it unfolded. His video has been viewed more than 9,000 times.