2 wanted, 1 arrested after police chase in Stokes County

KING, N.C. — Two men are wanted and one was arrested after a police chase in Stokes County Thursday night, according to a news release from King police.

King police officers on Thursday night saw a black Honda CRV with a busted tail light and license plate so dirty it was unreadable driving on West King Street.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off and a chase ensued.

During the chase, Stokes County Communications informed King police that they had received a phone call from a passenger in the suspect car who reported that the driver refused to stop the vehicle and let passengers out.

The chase continued onto Perch Road and Hauser Road, with the driver failing to stop at stop signs along the way.

Surry County deputies responded to assist and deployed stop sticks to blow the suspect vehicle’s tires.

The suspect vehicle drove through a yard and came to a stop. The driver and four passengers, including the one who called Stokes County Communications, got out of the vehicle. The passenger who called Stokes County Communications surrendered to law enforcement and the other four ran off.

The three other passengers were caught. The driver remains at large.

Austin Wayne McGrady, 22, of Claudville, Virginia, was wanted on outstanding warrants for parole violation. He was arrested and placed in the Stokes County Jail.

Cory Lee Coleman, 24, of Mount Airy, was also taken into custody and subsequently released, but Coleman is currently wanted on outstanding warrants for felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The driver has been identified as Kyle William Gwyn, 38 of Claudville, Virginia.

Gwyn is wanted on charges of felony fleeing to elude, resisting a public officer, careless and reckless driving, four counts of first-degree kidnapping (for not allowing the four passengers to exit his vehicle), three counts of felony identity theft, driving while license revoked and unsafe tires.

A search of the suspect vehicle turned up several items of jewelry, bank cards, Social Security cards, clothing and accessories, all suspected to be stolen, and hypodermic syringes and heroin.

Two other passengers taken into custody were not charged.