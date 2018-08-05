× Winston-Salem man accused of shooting and injuring another man

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting and injuring another man early Sunday morning in Forsyth County, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

James Robert Price, 34, of Winston-Salem, has been jailed under a $40,000 bond on a charge of felonious assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Deputies were called to a home in the 3100 block of Mountain Brook Trail in Winston-Salem at about 5:30 a.m. where the victim said he was shot.

The victim was shot in the upper torso with a shotgun outside his home, according to deputies. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The suspect and victim knew each other and had an “altercation,” but deputies have not released a motive or said how they know each other.

Price was arrested at his home shortly after the shooting. He has court planned for Aug. 23.