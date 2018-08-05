Thousands of chicken nuggets spilled in the roadway after crash in Tennessee

NEWPORT, Tenn. – A train hit a tractor-trailer in Tennessee, spilling thousands of chicken nuggets across a busy roadway.

WVLT reported that the crash Friday involved a trailer carrying 39,000 pounds of Tyson chicken nuggets.

Cocke County Emergency Management Agency posted images to Facebook which show several boxes of chicken nuggets scattered in the road.

“Chicken nuggets for blocks,” Newport resident Linda Witson told WVLT.

No one was hurt. The intersection had been closed but has since reopened.