Small plane crashes in California parking lot, killing all 5 people aboard

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A small plane crashed at a parking lot in Santa Ana, Calif., killing all five people aboard, according to authorities.

KTLA reported that the twin-engine aircraft went down near South Coast Plaza and the crash happened in the parking lot of a Staples store.

Never in my life did I think I would see a plane fall out of the sky. #SantaAna pic.twitter.com/qcXT4bTMTR — ellaphant 🇲🇾 (@xomissella) August 5, 2018

The plane hit a vehicle but nobody in the car was hurt, said Stephen Concialdi, spokesman for the Orange County Fire Authority.

The aircraft was heading to John Wayne Airport, but it was unclear where it was coming from, according to spokeswoman Deanne Thompson.

All operations at the airport are normal at this time. There were no injuries on the ground, according to OCFA.