Salem Lake park reopens on Sunday, but the trails are still closed after heavy rain and flooding from last week

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Salem Lake park reopens on Sunday, but the trails are still closed after heavy rain and flooding last week.

Boat launches and boat rentals at Salem Lake were suspended Thursday due to high water conditions and a late-night fishing event was cancelled on Friday.

Multiple counties in the Piedmont Triad faced flooding Thursday after heavy showers moved through the area.

The trails remain closed due to “high water conditions” and trees down.

Park workers said the rain also damaged some of the docks, which is why they aren’t doing boat launches on Sunday. People can launch their own boat in the lake today or fish from the pier.