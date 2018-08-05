× Portion of South Main Street in Winston-Salem closed after gas leak

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A portion of South Main Street in Winston-Salem is closed and some people were evacuated after a gas leak on Sunday afternoon.

The gas leak was reported in the 100 block of South Main Street, which is closed between First and Cemetery streets until further notice.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department posted about the leak on Twitter at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Crews were called to the scene, including multiple fire trucks.