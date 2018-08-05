× Police officers in Florida credited with saving choking baby at mall

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Two Palm Beach Gardens officers are being credited with saving a baby’s life at a shopping mall.

Police said on July 27 the officers were at the food court at the Gardens Mall when they saw a frantic mother struggling to help her little girl who appeared to be choking.

Officer Ayala said he grabbed the child from the mother, placed the chest of the child on the palm of his hand and used his other hand to strike her on the back.

The officer had to repeat the procedure when he saw that she was still having trouble breathing. The child eventually dislodged the stuck food.

While that was happening, Officer Guadalupe was calling fire rescue and consoling the child’s mother.

The infant never lost consciousness, police said. Once breathing on her own, the child was handed back to her mother.

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue arrived and gave the all clear. The incident was captured by a surveillance camera at the mall.

The Palm Beach Gardens City Council honored Ayala and Guadalupe Thursday night, according to The Palm Beach Post which first reported the story.