Nearly 100 mothers simultaneously breastfeed at North Carolina event, breaking local record

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Nearly 100 mothers simultaneously breastfed in North Carolina, breaking a local record.

WECT reported that the Wilmington event was part of an international movement called the Global Latch On.

Last year, 76 nursing mothers and their babies latched on and this year that number was 94.

"I love that we can see how many women are united in the same purpose,” said participant Stephanie Bell.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends mothers exclusively breastfeed babies for the first 6 months of their life -- no other food or drink.

"Babies that are breastfed have lower respiratory infections, they have lower gastrointestinal infections, they have lower rates of things like cancer, diabetes, and obesity,” said Norma Escobar, another participant.