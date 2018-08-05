× Man accused of driving while impaired and hitting and injuring woman walking in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A man has been charged with driving while impaired after police said he hit a woman walking near the street in Winston-Salem.

Dwight Lamont Goodson, 28, of Winston-Salem, faces charges in the wreck that injured 52-year-old Patsy Beth Sims, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Police were called to a home in the 1000 block of Shalimar Drive at about 10 p.m. Saturday where the victim was found injured.

Sims was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries, according to police. The suspect was not hurt.

Police said Goodson had been drinking alcohol but did not say how impaired he allegedly was.

Goodson was jailed under a $10,000 bond and has court planned for Sept. 4.

The 1000 Block of Shalimar Drive had been closed but has since reopened.