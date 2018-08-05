× Demi Lovato speaks out for first time after apparent drug overdose, ‘I will keep fighting’

LOS ANGELES — Demi Lovato is speaking out for the first time since being hospitalized for an apparent drug overdose late last month.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she said in an Instagram post on Sunday. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

TMZ reported that Lovato was found unconscious in her bed July 24 after a night of partying and a concerned assistant called 911.

Lovato had invited some friends back to her Hollywood Hills home earlier in the morning after a party on the Sunset Strip, according to sources.

The pop singer remained in her room until 11 a.m. and the assistant became concerned and called 911.

Paramedics arrived and administered Narcan, which is used to treat opioid overdoses.

Lovato regained consciousness but refused to tell emergency responders what drugs she was using, according to TMZ.

Lovato has battled substance abuse over the years. She had been six years sober from alcohol and cocaine, but last month released a song called “Sober” revealing she had relapsed.

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time. I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you. I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”