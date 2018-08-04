Police investigate after Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, Virginia vandalized

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after someone vandalized a Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond.

WTVR reported that somebody spray painted the statue of the Confederate general late Friday night or early Saturday morning, damaging the corners of the pedestal base.

Police said the damage was extensive enough to warrant a felony charge. Crews spent Saturday morning cleaning it up.

The vandal, or vandals, spray painted red paint and “BLM” near the bottom of the statue.

The crime comes amid an on-going debate of what to do with Confederate monuments in Richmond and around the South.

Earlier this summer, the 10-member Monument Avenue Commission recommended Richmond remove the monument for Confederate President Jefferson Davis from Monument Avenue.

The commission also said the other monuments — including that of Robert E. Lee — should stay with added signs to that provide context.