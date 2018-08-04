× Trinity High School football team is back on the field as player Tyler Bova continues to recover from crash that killed his family

TRINTY, N.C. — The Trinity High School football team is back on the field, but with one less player.

Tyler Bova is still in the hospital recovering from a car crash that killed his entire family in Utah earlier this summer.

The team’s coach Brett Andrews said Bova is having success with therapy, but the team misses having him on the field.

“They’ve definitely got Tyler in mind. They talk about him every day,” the coach said. “They’re going to miss him, they’re definitely going to miss him, but I think that’s a little motivation for them to play, knowing they got somebody at heart they’re wanting to play for.”

The community has rallied behind Bova, raising money for his medical bills and starting the hashtag #BuiltTylerTough.

The Bova family was vacationing in Utah at the time of the crash and had plans to visit sites, friends and family during the 18-day cross-country trip.

47-year-old Tyrone Bova and his wife, 43-year-old Holly Jo Bova, of Archdale, who were in the front seats of the Fusion, were killed instantly.

Haden Bova, an 11-year-old boy who was in the back seat of the Fusion, died on the way to the hospital.

Jennifer Diamond, 42, was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of second-degree manslaughter, one count of second-degree felony aggravated assault and one count of class B misdemeanor reckless driving