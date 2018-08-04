× Teenager accused of trying to steal airplane so he could fly it to rap concert

TEXARKANA, Ark. — An 18-year-old man is accused of trying to steal an airplane so he could fly it to a rap concert.

The Texarkana Gazette reported that Zemarcuis Devon Scott is accused of jumping a fence at the Texarkana Regional Airport getting inside an American Eagle twin-engine jet last month.

Police said they shined a light into the plane’s cockpit and saw the suspect sitting in the pilot’s seat.

Scott has not been trained to fly an airplane. He told authorities that he didn’t believe there was much more to flying than pushing buttons and pulling levers, according to an affidavit.

The suspect was jailed under a $25,000 bond on charges of commercial burglary and attempted theft of property with a value greater than $25,000.