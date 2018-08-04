× Suspect talks about how and why he escaped from a North Carolina jail

BURGAW, N.C. – A man who escaped from a North Carolina jail is sharing how and why he did it.

Christopher Scott Tew-Creech told WWAY he escaped from the Pender County jail after he realized his handcuffs weren’t on tight.

Tew-Creech was sitting in the jail lobby waiting to be booked when he managed to take one of his hands out of the cuffs.

“I stood up slowly and just started to walk toward the door and then just bolted,” he said. “I wanted to go home. I wanted to see my family one more time.”

Tew-Creech was able to outrun officers, but authorities tracked him down hours later. Police said the officer who arrested him did not follow proper containment procedure.

“They picked me up and slammed me on the ground they’re like, ‘Welcome to Pender County,’” Tew-Creech said.

Tew-Creech is currently jailed under a $165,200 bond. He was originally jailed on drug arrest warrants.