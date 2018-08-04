Police say a pet pig stopped intruders from stealing from a family’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A pet pig is credited with scaring away intruders accused of breaking into a family's home in Indiana.

WXIN reported that the would-be thieves smashed their way into the home through the back door but left empty handed after seeing the animal.

That homeowner asked not to be identified, but the single mom with four kids said the family wasn’t home at the time.

“It’s scary to think about what if my kids and I would have been home,” she said. “It’s definitely terrifying you don’t want anything like that to happen.”

Because the suspects didn’t actually steal anything, police suggested the criminals have may been scared away by the family’s pet pig, Dumplin.

Dumplin’s owner said she saved the full-grown swine from a rescue earlier this year.

“The moment I saw him I knew he loved me instantly. He’s the perfect animal,” said the homeowner.

Dumplin’s owner is just relieved the pig didn’t get hurt during the crime and says she wishes more people would adopt pet pigs.