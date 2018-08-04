× Nutella manufacturer wants to hire people to move to Italy and taste-test chocolate products

ALBA, Italy — The Ferrero chocolate manufacturer is looking for hire taste-testers to move to Italy and eat Nutella.

Travel and Leisure reported that the company is looking for 60 “sensory judges” to test its products, which include Nutella spread, Ferrero Rocher chocolates, Tic Tac mints and Kinder candies.

The candidates must be able to relocate to the company’s headquarters in Alba, a town in Italy’s Piedmont region where they will undergo a paid three-month training course.

This is apparently the first time the company has looked to hire non-professionals to test its products.

Anyone interested can email alba@openjob.it with reference code ALB01 in the subject line.