North Carolina woman accused of killing boyfriend by hitting him with her car

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – A North Carolina woman is accused of killing her boyfriend by hitting him with a car after the two had a dispute.

Sofornia Faulkner, 47, of Fayetteville, faces a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 51-year-old Daren White, according to Fayetteville police.

Police found the victim unresponsive on the side of the road after being calling to a home in Fayetteville at about 8 a.m. Friday.

White was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.

Investigators believe Faulkner hit White with her Honda Civic. The two had been in a relationship for years, according to police.