× Man found shot and injured at convenience store in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating after a man was found shot and injured at a convenience store in Greensboro on Friday night.

Officers were called to Kim’s Food Mart at 2200 Phillips Avenue near Bywood Road shortly after 10 p.m. where they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police have not released the victim’s name or any information on a suspect or what caused the shooting. Emergency workers took the victim to a hospital.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.