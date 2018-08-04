× Intersection in Winston-Salem closed after power pole damaged in crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The intersection of Northwest Boulevard at Patterson Avenue closed on Saturday afternoon after a wreck that damaged a power pole.

No one was hurt in the crash, but major delays in the area are expected, Winston-Salem police said in a press release issued shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.

The wreck is being investigated by police and Duke Power is repairing the pole. Police said the intersection could be closed until tomorrow morning.

Police have not said what caused the crash. There are no major power outages in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection.