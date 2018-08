Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Nobody was hurt after a house fire in Winston-Salem early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the 1700 block of Harrison Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. and had the situation under control within about a half hour.

Authorities have not said what caused the fire or how much damage the home sustained.

A portion of Harrison Road had been closed but has since reopened.