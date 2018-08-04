Concord Police Department takes on the #LipSyncChallenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCORD, N.C. – The Concord Police Department has entered the #LipSyncChallenge that has taken over social media.

Police departments across the country are participating in the trend to connect with the community and show the personality of its officers.

The Concord Police Department’s video was released Friday and features officers and staff singing and dancing to “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus.

Greensboro police released their video last month, which features “Summertime” by the Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Boone police, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Highway Patrol have all also released videos.