Winston-Salem YWCA loses power after 4-foot flooding

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Winston-Salem YWCA closed Friday after heavy rains flooded the center's basement.

Thursday night rains left four feet of water in the basement, according to YWCA Vice President of Operations Greg Fagg.

The center lost power after electrical equipment, located in the basement, was fried in the water.

The YWCA expects to remain closed until Monday or Tuesday and the pool will remain closed for several weeks.

This closure will impact about 6,000 people, according to the YWCA.

In the meantime, however, the YWCA directs people to use the local YMCA.