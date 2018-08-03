Sky’s the limit at NC Zoo’s high-flying bird show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- You can see some of the most beautiful birds in the world fly right over your head.

The Birds in Flight shows started in April at the North Carolina Zoo. It will continue through the end of October.

New birds will be added every few weeks.

The free flight shows includes all sizes, shapes and species of birds from all over the world.

Guests can watch and participate with the natural behaviors of the birds.

The Birds in Flight show does require an additional ticket, but it's only three dollars per person.