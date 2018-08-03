Police chase man in Walmart motorized cart outside South Carolina store
SUMMERVILLE, SC — Police struggled to pull over a man driving a Walmart motorized cart in a low-speed police chase outside the store in Summerville, South Carolina, according to WCSC.
Video of the Wednesday low-speed police chase was posted to social media.
In it, a man wearing an aviator cap, black shorts and a black shirt drives the cart through the road.
A Summerville patrol car is seen following beside the cart.
WCSC reports the man attempted to drive off in the cart before police stopped him.
The store did not want to press charges.
33.018504 -80.175648