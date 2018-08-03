Pineywood Road washed out after heavy rains in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Heavy rains washed out portions of Pineywood Road in Thomasville, and crews are working to build it back up.

The road was washed out in two spots, one at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and another at Elizabeth Drive.

While Pineywood Road is primarily a residential area, those two roads are home to multiple businesses.

One lane of the road is still passable, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation is actively working to restore traffic in both directions.

DOT is pouring dirt into the gaps and plans to bring in more than 20 dump trucks of filler.

Officials believe the road could reopen by the end of the day.