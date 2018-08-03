NC Zoo gorillas walk the walk in Duke University study

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Doctors from Duke University are spending the next several yesterday at the North Carolina Zoo studying the way gorillas walk.

The professors work at the Department of Evolutionary Anthropology at Duke.

They want to determine how gorillas load and move their hands and feet to better understand how they age as well as how human feet have evolved.

The doctors worked with zookeepers to build special technology to record the pressure and gait of the gorillas.

Shannon Smith shows us in this week's Zoo Filez.