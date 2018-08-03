× NC man arrested after escaping police custody on way to jailer

PENDER COUNTY, NC — Law enforcement re-arrested a man after he escaped police custody Thursday, according to WITN.

Surf City police arrested Christopher Tew-Creech, 26, of Jacksonville, early Thursday morning on active Onslow County drug warrants. Police said they also found heroin in his possession when he was arrested.

A Surf City police officer was waiting to hand off Tew-Creech to the jailer at the Pender County Magistrate’s Office when he made his escape.

After, police said Pender County Sheriff’s deputies found the suspect at about 1:15 p.m. on Stag Park Road.

According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Tew-Creech faces three counts of resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer, one count of felony conspiracy, one count of reckless driving to endanger, one count of hit and run leaving the scene of property damage, two counts of driving while license revoked, one count of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of manufacturing a schedule I controlled substance, one count of possession of heroin, one count of simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule I controlled substance.

The police department is reviewing the incident to see if proper procedures were followed, according to WITN.