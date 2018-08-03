× More than 100 goats descend upon unsuspecting Boise neighborhood

BOISE, Idaho — When they pulled up with one truck Friday morning, animal control realized just how unprepared they were for the situation at hand, according to KTVB.

A West Boise neighborhood was flooded with about 100 goats.

At around 7 a.m., the goats descended upon Summerwind Drive and began wandering through yards and chomping up yards and gardens, witnesses told KTVB.

From yard to yard, the goats ate every bit of foliage and greenery they could, destroying gardens like a plague of locusts.

The neighborhood’s unexpected saviors We Rent Goats came to the scene at about 8:30 a.m. with a large truck.

The folks from We Rent Goats wrangled up the animals.

The company came to the strange scene with experience renting goats out to clear weeds and help with fire suppression.

According to KTVB, the goats were grazing nearby before escaping and heading to the neighborhood.

Here is a live look at #Boise Goat-a-Paloza 2018 pic.twitter.com/RTZR6bWsRP — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

Party is over “kids”! Loose goats have been cornered and loaded back onto a truck owned by “We Rent Goats” pic.twitter.com/qWHrb7X7n6 — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018