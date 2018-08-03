Missing vehicle found after body turns up in High Point City Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Police found the missing vehicle of the man whose body turned up in High Point City Lake earlier this week.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, High Point police came to the 600 block of Penny Road after getting a call that a dead body, later identified as Sircorious Briont Griffin, 31, was found in the water on High Point City Lake, according to a news release. Griffin was reported missing on Monday.

Police have searched for the vehicle since the incident and found it Friday.

At about 4:30 a.m., police followed a tip to InTown Suites at 2860 North Main St. and found a four-door dark 2000 Honda Passport that matched the description and shared the same license plate number as the missing vehicle.

The police report did not specifically say how the crime was committed, but included that the victim's body had severe lacerations, an undetermined firearm was involved and the crime was forcible.

High Point police said they are investigating Griffin's death as a homicide due to suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.

