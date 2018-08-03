Man claims he saw angel in clouds. Thousands on social media agree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Texas -- People see all sorts of things in clouds.

One man in Texas saw something divine and thousands of social media users are agreeing with him.

On Monday evening along Highway 105 near Lake Conroe, Danny Ferarro and his wife were on their way to a meeting.

"We were not looking forward to it because we had uncertainty about what was this even about," Ferarro told KTRK.

On the way to the meeting, the Ferarros saw what looked like an angel in the clouds.

Ferarro took out his cellphone and took a picture through the windshield as he was driving. He posted the photo on Facebook, where it has taken on a life of its own.

"I never eve dreamed that we would get a thousand shares or anything. I just took a picture, now that I reflect on it, it's a moment I'll probably never forget," he said.

His Facebook page is filled with comments. Like Ferraro, many are people who see the divine in the image.

Science has a name for the phenomenon: crepuscular rays.

Ferraro, though, sees it as something more -- a sign of faith, a message of hope, he's passing on.

"I'm speechless, I'm honored and I feel blessed to have the responsibility of sharing that picture," he said.