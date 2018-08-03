× L.B. Bonner, ‘My 600-lb Life’ star, found dead in a ditch with a gunshot wound in South Carolina

LEXINGTON, S.C. — L.B. Bonner, who appeared on “My 600-lb Life” and lost more than 300 pounds, was found dead in a ditch with a gunshot wound.

TMZ reported that Bonner was found at a park in Lexington as police were making a welfare check on Thursday night.

The circumstances surrounding his death are now under investigation. Bonner was 30.

He had lost more than 300 pounds since initially appearing on TLC’s “My 600-lb Life.” He started at 642 and lost 316 pounds, according to TMZ.

Bonner posted to Facebook Thursday night that he wanted to thank everyone who has shown him love and support.

“I’ve realized a few things over the last few days and its time that, I face my demons head on,” he said. “No matter what you change or the efforts you put forth in life, sometimes you just have to take it on the chin and deal with things your own way.”

Officials have not yet officially ruled Bonner’s death a suicide but told TMZ they’re not looking for any other persons of interest in the case.