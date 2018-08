× One killed in I-85 South wreck

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — One person died in a one-vehicle wreck on I-85 Southbound, near I-85 Business, early Friday morning, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The wreck closed down the road 3 miles south of Exit 118 near Jamestown in Guilford County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The road is now fully open.

NCDOT reports the incident began at 5:14 a.m.