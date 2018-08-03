House fire kills one woman in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- One woman was killed in a house fire Friday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Firefighters pulled her from the house, but she did not survive.

Crews responded to a report of a fire at 5:20 a.m. on the 2700 block of Pilgrim Court, according to the fire department.

The road remains closed as officials continue investigating.

The fire department does not currently know what may have caused the fire.

The department posted video of the fire at 2711 Pilgrim Court at 6:40 a.m. and followed up at 7:25 a.m. to say the fire was under control.

