Highway Patrol identifies man killed in I-85 southbound wreck

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced the name of a man who died in a Friday morning wreck on I-85 in Jamestown.

At about 5 a.m., Michael Devon Goins, 29, of Greensboro, was driving a silver GMC Yukon SUV south on I-85 when he lost control of the vehicle, according to Highway Patrol.

The vehicle ran off the roadway to the left and began to overturn.

Goins was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials do not believe Goins was wearing a seat belt.

The collision took place near I-85 Business and mile marker 115.

The road was closed for about two and half hours, but is now fully open.

