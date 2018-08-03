High Point emergency responders raise funds to save pets with oxygen masks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- You can help provide pet oxygen masks to our emergency responders by attending “Every Snout Counts” this weekend!

Sometimes, emergency responders find themselves resuscitating a pet that has been injured in an accident or house fire. Getting oxygen to those animals is critical, but oxygen masks for humans don’t fit over the muzzles of family pets.

Captain David Peters of the High Point Fire Department says masks specifically shaped to an animal’s face is a lifesaver.

“Obviously, with an animal, especially a dog, you’ve got more of a protruding snout. So with the new masks that are being provided by this fundraiser, those actually will seal around the snout of the animal.”

In addition to being a fundraiser for pet oxygen masks, classes on pet CPR will be offered to people who register in advance. There will be four classes to choose from.

Knowing pet CPR helped Brigitte Arbore save her beloved dog, Rascal.

She says, “You know, they chase cars, they get themselves into trouble… and you need to know what to do take care of them.”

If you’re interested in attending Every Snout Counts, it’s at A.J. Simeon Stadium this Saturday, from 9 am to noon. There will be food, music and all kinds of goodies for the family to enjoy! Admission is $15, except for kids, seniors and veterans who pay $10.

If you want to learn pet CPR, please sign up online or at Sweet Josephine’s Bakery on N. Main St. in High Point.

If you can’t attend but wish to donate, visit the GoFundMe page.