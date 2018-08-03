× Forsyth County day care issued violation after child allegedly ‘slammed down into a chair’ by teacher

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County day care was issued a violation after a child was “handled roughly,” according to documents from the state Division of Child Development and Early Education.

A teacher at Apple Tree Academies, located at 3 Twin Brook Drive, southeast of Clemmons, is accused of slamming a child down in a chair in July.

The state documents read:

“Child was handled roughly. In a video for the date of 7/16/2018 of the classroom for 4 and 5 year olds, at approximately 09:04:26, a child was observed being slammed down into a chair by the teacher.”

The director of the day care declined FOX8’s request for comment, but said the child “was not slammed down.”