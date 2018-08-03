Elon University’s main campus sees at least 5 inches of rain and loses power amid storms

ELON, N.C. — The Elon University campus area saw at least five inches of rain and a power outage on Friday as storms moved through the area.
Elon’s main campus lost power Friday afternoon and three main feeder lines supplying power to the campus were downed, according to the university.
Power has been restored to some parts of the area but is expected to remain off to several other portions of campus. Some students, staff and faculty have been relocated for the night.
Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to churn into the Piedmont from the southwest Friday night. A flash flood watch remains in effect until 8 p.m.
