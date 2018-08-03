Elon University’s main campus sees at least 5 inches of rain and loses power amid storms

ELON, N.C. — The Elon University campus area saw at least five inches of rain and a power outage on Friday as storms moved through the area.

Elon’s main campus lost power Friday afternoon and three main feeder lines supplying power to the campus were downed, according to the university.

Power has been restored to some parts of the area but is expected to remain off to several other portions of campus. Some students, staff and faculty have been relocated for the night.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to churn into the Piedmont from the southwest Friday night. A flash flood watch remains in effect until 8 p.m.

Some important updates on the Elon campus power outage and flooding. Get details at: https://t.co/Zx0LwpCNpu pic.twitter.com/h2R0s3IeTL — Elon University (@elonuniversity) August 3, 2018

Lights are starting to come back on around campus. pic.twitter.com/PpxmUey7Zt — Elon University (@elonuniversity) August 3, 2018

Elon Physical Plant workers are tackling flood damage around campus. pic.twitter.com/RQxsguyizj — Elon University (@elonuniversity) August 3, 2018

It is starting to lighten up but it will take quite a while for this water to drain off pic.twitter.com/kmzaA4rirB — Elon University (@elonuniversity) August 3, 2018

Waiting for it to stop as physical plant crews work on flooded areas across campus. pic.twitter.com/uJzZajOhcX — Elon University (@elonuniversity) August 3, 2018

Just out for a stroll around campus. pic.twitter.com/Rppxsw9ODr — Elon University (@elonuniversity) August 3, 2018

Under the Oaks is under water. pic.twitter.com/njimY4bUE6 — Elon University (@elonuniversity) August 3, 2018

A slowed down look at the flooding under the oaks. pic.twitter.com/jpJVpOeUnD — Elon University (@elonuniversity) August 3, 2018