Deputies looking for woman accused of breaking into Rockingham County home and stealing items

STONEVILLE, N.C. – Deputies are looking for a woman accused of breaking into a home in Rockingham County and stealing several items.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of Price Road in Stoneville, according to a press release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The homeowner said the woman stole items including a circular wicker chair, a Lenox crystal dolphin and a wooden clock with a circular face.

Deputies have released images of the suspect. Anyone with knows who she is can call Rockingham County deputies at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.