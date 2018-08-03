× 3 arrested in killing of Kernersville man

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Three people have been arrested in connection with the June killing of a Kernersville man, according to a news release from Kernersville police.

Jacob Michael Townsend, Sajae Charles Woodley and Justin Norey Noland were arrested in recent days in connection with the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Kenneth D. Kelly.

At 2:09 p.m. on June 23, Kernersville police responded to 229 Century Blvd., Apt. 32B, after a reported shooting.

Kelly was found injured from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem where he died from his injuries.

Townsend was arrested in New York City on Friday.

Noland was arrested on Friday by detectives with Kernersville police, Greensboro police and SBI agents.

Woodley was arrested on Wednesday in Lincolnton by Highway Patrol during a traffic stop.

Woodley and Noland are being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond. They are charged with first-degree murder, breaking and entering, second-degree kidnapping and robbery with dangerous weapon.

Townsend will have an extradition hearing in New York City within the next 30 days at which time he will be transported to Forsyth County and will face the same charges.