1 person hurt after firework fired onto patio of crowded North Carolina bar

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Police are looking for whoever shot a firework onto a patio outside a crowed North Carolina bar.

WLOS reported that it happened just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at Rankin Vault Cocktail Lounge in Asheville.

The firework exploded just feet from customers and sent sparks flying everywhere. One person was hurt and was helped by other customers and staff.

The person who was hurt did not sustain life-threatening injuries, according to the News & Observer.

"We were all in shock,” said Shana Loconsole, who was at bar when it happened. “Then the firework, or the mortar, came out the window."

Authorities are still looking for the suspects, who were believed to have been in a 4-door sport utility vehicle, according to Asheville police.