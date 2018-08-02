Woman charged in collision that killed 3 Archdale family members

ARCHDALE, N.C. — A woman has been charged in a fatal Utah collision that seriously injured Archdale teenager Tyler Bova and killed his father, mother and brother, according to Millard County court documents.

Jennifer Diamond, 42, was arrested on Wednesday with three counts of second-degree manslaughter, one count of second-degree felony aggravated assault and one count of class B misdemeanor reckless driving, the Millard County Chronicle Progress reports.

The 17-year-old remains hospitalized in Utah, but the Facebook page Built Tyler Tough continues to provide updates on Tyler’s recovery.

After receiving the news, the account posted to Facebook on Thursday morning, “It’ll never fix or replace all that has been lost. Nor will it restore the 17 year old boy who continues to lay in bed day after day dealing with all he has lost and will continue to endure. Never. Ever.”

Built Tyler Tough posted Wednesday that Tyler continues to get stronger every day.

At 8:35 p.m. on June 19, Diamond was driving a white Porsche Cayenne east on SR-50 when it passed another vehicle and did not immediately return to its lane, according to a news release.

The Cayenne hit a black Ford Fusion, carrying the Bova family, head-on.

The Cayenne then flipped on its roof.

Both vehicles were forced off the road.

The vehicles then caught fire, the news release said, and the cars’ occupants were trapped inside.

A passerby cut the seat belts for the passengers in the Cayenne and helped them escape the fire. Diamond was stable following the collision, while a 9-year-old passenger was in critical condition.

47-year-old Tyrone Bova and his wife, 43-year-old Holly Jo Bova, of Archdale, who were in the front seats of the Fusion, were killed instantly.

Haden Bova, an 11-year-old boy who was in the back seat of the Fusion, died on the way to the hospital.

Tyler Bova, a 17-year-old boy who was also in the back seat of the Fusion, was in extremely critical condition.

Investigators believed Diamond had been distracted by dogs in the vehicle. Speed was also a factor in the crash.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the Bova family was vacationing in Utah at the time of the crash.

Family friends told FOX8 that the Bovas had plans to visit sites, friends and family during the 18-day cross-country trip.