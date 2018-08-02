Winston-Salem police investigating Cambridge Apartments homicide
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Thursday morning shooting was determined to be a homicide, Winston-Salem police report.
At about 5:13 a.m., police investigated a shooting at the Cambridge Apartments complex on W. 23rd St. in Winston-Salem.
On the scene, police found Jovannie Gonzalez-Martinez, 20, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
He was brought to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
Officials notified Gonzalez-Martinez’s next of kin.
Police stated in a news release that this marks the city’s 15th murder in 2018. The city also faced 15 murders by this time in 2017.
36.099860 -80.244216