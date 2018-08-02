× Winston-Salem police investigating Cambridge Apartments homicide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Thursday morning shooting was determined to be a homicide, Winston-Salem police report.

At about 5:13 a.m., police investigated a shooting at the Cambridge Apartments complex on W. 23rd St. in Winston-Salem.

On the scene, police found Jovannie Gonzalez-Martinez, 20, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was brought to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Officials notified Gonzalez-Martinez’s next of kin.

Police stated in a news release that this marks the city’s 15th murder in 2018. The city also faced 15 murders by this time in 2017.