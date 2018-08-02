Thomasville residents experience heavy flooding as storms move through the Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – It was a night of weather woes for people in the East Meadow Road community in Thomasville.

Days of heavy rain left some homeowners doing their best to drain water that seeped into their homes.

Cindy Wright says her basement had about three to four feet of water in it by Thursday night.

“It was grab what we could. I mean literally, grab what we could. That's all we could do,” she said.

The homes in that area sit next to a creek.

The people FOX8 talked to have lived in the community for decades and say heavy rain has been an ongoing problem.

“When the rainfall comes down at excessive rates and in a short period of time, the waterway simply won't handle it,” Phil Bryant said.

“One minute my shed was sitting on the foundation, the next it was over in the creek,” Gerald Thompson said.

People in the community said they would like Thomasville city leaders to review the way the creek is being managed and also look into how recent development may have affected the dams.