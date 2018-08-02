Suspect sought in two bank robberies in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for a suspect after two bank were robbed Thursday morning.

At about 11:30 a.m., Winston-Salem police responded to a reported robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank at 5995 University Parkway.

Officers said the suspect entered, went up to a teller and presented a threatening note.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money in a red full-size pickup truck, according to police.

At 12:02 p.m., another robbery took place at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2000 South Hawthorne Road.

Officials believe the same suspect may be responsible for both robberies. Nobody was hurt in either one and the suspect did not have a weapon, according to police.

Police described him as a 6’5″ black male, weighing about 350 to 400 pounds, with short hair and a beard.

He was wearing a gray T-shirt with a logo on the front and red and black athletic shorts and flip-flop style footwear.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.