× Salem Lake, trails, Salem Creek Greenway closed amid flooding in the Piedmont

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Salem Lake Trail and the Salem Creek Greenway have been closed due to flooding in the Winston-Salem area, according to city officials.

Boat launches and boat rentals at Salem Lake have been also been temporarily suspended due to high water conditions.

Salem Lake is also canceling the late-night fishing event scheduled for Friday.

The trails and lake will reopen when conditions allow, the city said in a press release.

Multiple counties in the Piedmont Triad are facing flooding Thursday after heavy rains and a flash flood watch remains in effect until 8 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service reported multiple road closures Thursday morning due to high water.